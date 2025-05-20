Sponsor

Janet Woodle, 87, passed away Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Janet was born in Texarkana, Texas, on September 8, 1937, to Banks Rio and Lillah Maude Cox. She grew up in Texarkana where she met the love of her life, Rodney Steve Woodle, Sr. Janet and Rodney were married for over 66 wonderful years. They were blessed with three children, Debra Johnston (Jeff), Rodney Woodle, Jr. (Cindy), and Alan Woodle (Alicia).

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and four older siblings, Banks Cox, Joan Cox Temple, Robert “Bobby” Cox, and Jean Cox Williams.

She is survived by her younger brother, Ben Cox (Karen), three loving children and their spouses, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

The family is eternally grateful for the loving care, professional service, and personal follow-up provided by the staff at Christus Mother Francis and HOSPICE of East Texas.

Janet was loved and adored by all of her family and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date.