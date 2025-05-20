Sponsor

Thelma Green at the age of 88, passed away at Arkansas Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center on May 17th, 2025. Her previous address was 2823 Dudley Street, Texarkana, AR.

Thelma Mae Worthy was born with her late twin sister Velma Lee Worthy, to her parents Willie Worthy and Belle Smith on October 23, 1936, in Rayville, Louisiana.

Mother and her twin sister Velma were inseparable, where you saw one saw the other. They moved to Texarkana and stayed by each other’s side until their separation by death and now their reunification with our Lord.

Thelma was a faithful church member in service to the Lord. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Thelma was a giving person to all that knew her. As a wife and mother, she sacrificed daily for her children and loved ones.

Thelma was an exceptional cook and worked at practically every premier restaurant in Texarkana. “Mother loved cooking for us. You name it and she could cook or bake it and of course it was always delicious.” She enjoyed planting and tending to her flowerbeds, spending time with her Children, grandchildren and relatives.

Thelma was married and preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Juleous Green II, her parents, her sister Mary Grady, her sister Velma Fields, her brother Joseph Worthy, her son David Butler, her son Jackie Butler, her son Ray Green, her son Gary Green

She is survived by her children: Wesley Butler, Timothy Green, Millie Butler, Glenn Green, Theodore Green, Gerald Green, Dormonda Green, Royce Green, Donnie Green, and Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren, as well as a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Mrs. Green’s life will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, located at 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas with Pastor Royce Green officiating and the eulogy, Bishop B. J. White. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Friday, May 23, 2025, , from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.