Sponsor

Janie Jordan Lively, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on January 16, 2025, peacefully at her home surrounded by family.

Mrs. Lively was born on July 19, 1943, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas to her parents Louie and Cleota Lively. Mrs. Lively was an uplifter of people. She loved sports (mostly football). Janie was a Christian woman who devoted her life to Christ and to her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years, William Lively; and her daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Lawrence Allen.

Left to cherish her memory is her two grandchildren, Ryan Combs, Jordan Combs and wife Catt’ee; seven great-grandchildren; Cathren, Danyeilla, Caedence, Jase, Kaylin, Brooklynn and Faith-Anne; her beloved cats and dogs; Whistle britches, Peyton, Garfield (Sunshine), Precious, Jojo and Abigal, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Mack Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.