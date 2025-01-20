Sponsor

Shirley Diane Eades, 78, entered the gates of heaven on Monday, January 13, 2025, to the open arms of her Lord, Jesus. Shirley was born to Tomie and Juanita Whiseant on December 11, 1946, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her Husband, Joe Eades, of DeQueen, AR.; her sons Bryan Johnson (Christy) of Hot Springs, AR.; Robbie Carson (Debbie) of Lockesburg, AR.; her bonus son, Rev. Robert Eades (Sherri) of Savoy, TX.; and her daughter, Lisa Moore (Willis) of Oklahoma; her brother Mike Whisenant (Debbie) of Texarkana, TX.; and Sister Renee Valentine (Danny) also survive her.

Shirley has 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was a vivacious and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved life to the fullest. You could find Shirley doing any number of things she enjoyed such as being outside enjoying God’s magnificence, camping, fishing, and most especially, yard work.

She loved cooking, playing games, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her family will miss her exuberant smile that expressed the joy she found in the Lord and the love she had for her family and friends. Shirley was also a lifetime member of Landmark Pentecostal Church in Texarkana.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 17th, at Landmark Pentecostal Church 1601 Mall Dr. in Texarkana, TX., at 10:00 am with the Rev. Jason Calhoun officiating, with burial in Memorial Gardens cemetery in Texarkana, AR. Her family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd. from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday.