Advertisement

Janie Muriel House, age 84, of New Boston, Tx. Passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. Mrs. House was born November 11, 1936.

She graduated from Arkansas High School and had a day care in her home for many many years. She retired from New Boston ISD. She was a member of Tapp Memorial United Methodist Church. Mrs. House was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Billy Ray House and her parents W.G. and Lucille Wardlaw.

Survivors include two sons and one daughter in law Ricky House of New Boston and Phillip and Tanya House of Texarkana, Tx; two brothers; Terrell Wardlaw and wife Mary, Charles Wardlaw and wife Gayle, one sister in law Billie House of Wake Village; Grandchildren Wesley and wife Erica House, Kyle and wife Christen House, Cory and wife Kelli House, Natalie Poole and Dalton Poole; Great Grandchildren – Mason, Austin, Maranda, Ace, Knox, Adelynn and Reed and a number of other relatives.

Advertisement

Visitation will be Wednesday 5:00-7:00 pm at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Harmony Grove Cemetery on Line Ferry Rd., Texarkana, AR with Bro. Tommy Burton officiating. Burial is under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home New Boston, Tx.