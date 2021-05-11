Wadley to Build New $227 Million Hospital in North Texarkana

Advertisement

Having served the Texarkana community for more than 120 years, Wadley Regional Medical Center will soon break ground on a new state-of-the-art hospital northwest of its current downtown location. The $227 million facility – which will feature a Medical Office building and offer a full range of hospital services including a 24/7 emergency room, orthopedics, cardiovascular area, neurosurgery, maternity care and other outpatient services – is slated to open in May 2024. The new hospital will have 123 beds with the ability to expand to 291.

“Wadley Regional plays a vital role in Texarkana as one of the region’s largest employers and taxpayers while serving as a central hub for patients, clinical experts, and other partners to better the community’s health, making this new facility a testament to the city’s dynamic and forward-thinking strategic growth,” said Sanjay Shetty, M.D., president, Steward North America. “As the Ark-La-Tex region continues to flourish, its citizens deserve Steward’s brand of world-class health care at a sustainable cost, creating an opportunity for even more investment in the area.”

With an official groundbreaking planned for September and construction expected to take approximately 32 months, Wadley’s current location at 1000 Pine will remain fully operational while construction of the new 254,000-square-foot hospital and 143,000-square-foot Medical Office building is underway at the corner of University Ave and W Park Blvd.



“A new hospital in the fastest-growing part of Texarkana will further solidify Wadley Regional Medical Center’s legacy of providing high-quality care to our neighbors,” said Tom Gilbert, President of Wadley Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope. “Since 1959, Wadley has been proudly serving the community where we live and work, and this state-of-the-art facility will ensure that tradition carries on for generations to come.”

As part of the Steward Health Care family, the nation’s largest physician-owned health care network, Wadley is the latest Texas hospital to benefit from a major investment by the Dallas-based company. In addition to building a new hospital in Texarkana, Steward Health Care recently kicked off a $92 million renovation project at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Houston and has also invested $14 million in improvements to Odessa Regional Medical Center. Other Texas initiatives include the recent rebrand of Southwest General Hospital in San Antonio to Texas Vista Medical Center, coinciding with a first-of-its-kind Healthy Horizons program to improve the long-term health of the local community, and technology upgrades at Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, as well as the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, with locations in Port Arthur and Beaumont.

In addition to its seven hospitals across Texas, Steward Health Care also serves nearby residents in Hope, Ark., via Wadley Regional Medical Center’s second facility, and Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, La.

“Since relocating our own headquarters to Dallas in 2018 and securing physician ownership just last year, Steward has quickly embraced the pride of being from Texas and, even more so, the mentality that we must all do our part to help our neighbors and community thrive,” said Shetty. “Texans never meet a stranger – and neither does Steward.”

