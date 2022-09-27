Janis Dennis

Advertisement

Janis Marie Dennis, age 82, of Texarkana, formerly of Kenner, Louisiana, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Dennis was born March 8, 1940, in Tioga, Louisiana. She had a servant’s heart and served in many capacities over the years. She worked at and was passionate about the John Curtis Christian School in River Ridge, Louisiana, where her children attended school. Mrs. Dennis was also a longtime member and volunteer at Williams Boulevard Baptist Church and the Disaster Relief for the Baptist Convention.

She was a wonderful homemaker who loved to cook and share meals with others. She enjoyed cooking Wednesday night dinners for New Orleans Seminary students. Janis was known for her spaghetti and jambalaya, and she was also a huge LSU fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Dennis; her parents, JM and Beatrice Gore; her brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Laura Gore and two brothers-in-law, John Elvin Dennis and Kenny Dennis.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Irene and Quinn Stanfill of Texarkana, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Kim Dennis of Kenner, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Calli Dennis, Megan Stanfill, Brianna Dennis and Connor Stanfill; one brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Margaret Gore of Ft. Worth, Texas and one sister-in-law, Jan Dennis.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, September 30, 2022, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, Louisiana. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made to Williams Boulevard Baptist Church, 3000 Williams Blvd #4558, Kenner, Louisiana or John Curtis Christian School, 10125 Jefferson Hwy, River Ridge, LA 70123, or the Golden Circle Sunday School Class at FBC Texarkana, 3015 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

