Bennie Charles Price aka “Beer Belly” or “Chuck”, age 69, of Hooks, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at a local nursing facility.

Mr. Price was born November 26, 1952, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a retired truck driver. His family describes him as being a wild and crazy daredevil, and an avid motorcyclist who enjoyed car races.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bennie J. Price and Oquinda (Rodgers) Price; his grandparents, C.L. Green and Sue Green.

He is survived by his wife, Carla Price; his daughter and son-in-law, Mechelle and David Riddle; his son and girlfriend, Doug Price and Mona Butcher; his son and daughter-in-law Robert and Katy Price. Two nieces, Terri Anthony, Nancy Judkins; and one nephew Butch Campbell; his former wife, Terry Pickard; a lifelong friend, John Provence; friend, Dale Uhlman and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be at a later date.

