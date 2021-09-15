Advertisement

Jay Michael Glass, Jr., age 42, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, September 13, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Glass was born October 9, 1978, in Texarkana, Texas. Jay was an electronic handyman. He could fix anything from computers to gaming systems to televisions, you name it. He was a brilliant artist and enjoyed 3D modeling on the computer. As a teenager, Jay was a member of Arkansas DeMolay, which was a precursor to the Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cristal Merie Glass.

Survivors include his wife, Ashley Palevich; three children, Elijah Glass, Micah Wilson, and Baileyann Palevich; one grandson, Avory Craig; his mother and stepfather, Kathy and Michael Page; his father and stepmother, Michael and Mandy Glass; his grandmother, Janice Glass; twelve brothers and sisters, Amber Anderson, Heather Key, Jordan Thompson, Steven Page, Brandon Glass, Jennifer Colley, Chad Glass, Allen Cranor, Ashalenna Lamarand, Dawn Coffman, Shania Pounds and Ty Pounds; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, September 17, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.