Myra Jean Allred Hart, 70, of Maud, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Jean was born to Roscoe and Annabelle Allred on November 29, 1952, in Fort Worth, TX. She married her dear James Hart on May 26, 1979.

Jean was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on January 18, 1969. Her deep love for God and strong faith moved her to volunteer her time in teaching others about the Bible. She also enjoyed being able to help on various construction projects for Kingdom Halls, even going so far as to become forklift operator certified to have more skills to offer.

Jean loved taking adventurous trips with James throughout their marriage, and later with her close friends. As the “secret keeper” of the family, her siblings often commented “We better ask Jean” if there was a vague childhood or family memory that they wanted more details on. She was very sentimental, as evidenced by the many wedding mementos, written cards, newspaper clippings of family members’ achievements, and photographs that she kept. Her heart was even bigger when it came to animals. No one was ever surprised to hear her say she brought home a new four-legged family member. Her work as a physical therapist highlighted her special fondness and skill in working with elderly and infirm individuals. Her great generosity and kindness will be missed by so many.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, her sisters Meredith and Lisa, and her brother Marc.

She is survived by her stepsons Mike (Taunya) and Jason, her two grandsons, her sister Cheryl (Ken) and her brother Matt (Patricia), 11 nieces and nephews, her dear friend Rowena, plus a host of other extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, May 26, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, TX, with Mark Hill officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses, online at www.jw.org; or Passion for Pooches, online at www.passionforpooches.org; or MuttWorks Dog Training, online at www.muttworksdogtraining.com

