Nancy Marilyn Tennison, age 84, passed away on May 20, 2023 in Benton, Arkansas.

Nancy Tennison was born in Texarkana to Erbie and Floye Tilmon on February 20, 1939. She went to school in Texarkana, Arkansas, and graduated Arkansas High School in 1957. Nancy attended college at Texarkana College and the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. She married Alfred Austin Tennison, Jr. on June 10, 1960 at the First Methodist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas, after which time she became a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas.

After getting married, Nancy became a full-time homemaker and mother. She was an active member of the DAR and Junior League for many years. Nancy loved 1950s Rock and Roll, especially Elvis. She was an avid reader; enjoyed classic TV westerns; loved gardening and growing flowers; investing in the stock market; collecting coins; and playing board and card games with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Tennison, Jr; her brother, Charles Tilmon; and her parents, Floye and Erbie Tilmon. Nancy is survived by her four children: Trip Tennison, Mary Tennison, John Tennison, Joseph Gleason Tennison, and their spouses; 11 grandchildren: Trevor Tennison, Derek Tennison, Nicole Bowers, Crystal Baker, Celeste Obeng, Paul Baker, Tiffany Baker, Ari Tennison, James Tennison, Joseph Thomas Tennison, and Hannah Tennison; and six great-grandchildren: Ariel, Isis, Gabriel, Justice, Cecila, and Quintin.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, May 26, 2023 the Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503.

Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Texarkana, Texas. However, no graveside services are planned.

