Advertisement

Jean Nailling, age 77, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 7, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Nailling was born on February 22, 1945, in Mt. Calm, Texas, and lived in Texarkana for most of her life. She was retired from Texarkana Truck Center after twenty-five years of service. Jean was a faithful member of the Central Christian Church. She never met a stranger and was the rock of her family. Jean was an excellent cook and loved boating, camping, swimming, and traveling with her family.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Kay Johnson, and one son, David Nailling.

Advertisement

She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Lee Nailling of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Brian Nailling, one daughter-in-law; Kim Nailling of DeKalb, Texas; one son-in-law, Anthony Johnson of Texarkana, Arkansas; six grandchildren, James Thompson, Khristine Thompson, Erica Dailey, Christopher Nailling, Ashley Nailling, Joshua Johnson and wife Shelby, and seven great-grandchildren, Malakhi Thompson, Danika Martinez, Catherine Dailey, Caylin Dailey, Alicen Jean Dailey, Haven Johnson, and Serena Johnson; one sister Donna McCoy and husband, Rick, and three nephews and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 A. M. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Central Christian Church with Rev. Wes Byas officiating. Burial will be in Genoa Central Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Christian Women Fellowship, Central Christian church, 903 Walnut St, Texarkana, Texas.

