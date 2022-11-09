Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Roy Charles Ward Sr., age 92, of Genoa, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Ward was born January 7, 1930 in Atlanta, Texas. He was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country during the Korean War. Mr. Ward was a hard-working man. He enjoyed working and attending Church. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and listening to her sing. Mr. Ward was an honest, honorable and dedicated man. He loved his family and always made sure their needs were met. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Wanda Ward; his parents Dempsey and Mary Ward; two brothers, Winford Ward, Jewel Ward and three sisters, Tennie Ward, Viola Barlow and Myrts Stephens.

He is survived by four children, Roy Ward Jr. and Virginia Ward of Genoa, Arkansas, Keith and Karen Ward of Genoa, Arkansas, Steve and Carla Ward of Genoa, Arkansas, Lori and Gary Whiteside of Texarkana, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Ellis and Janette Ward of Fairview, Texas; eleven grandchildren, Christopher Ward, Mendy Brunson, Scott Ward, Brian Ward, Brenda McCormick, Julie Ward, Austin Ward, Hunter Ward, Garrett Fuls, Jordon Fuls, and Brandon Fuls; thirteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

The family would like to give a special thanks to Landen Ward for all of his help taking care of Mr. Ward.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Brian McDonald officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery in Lewisville, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Faith Assembly of God Church, 2001 Arkansas Blvd. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

