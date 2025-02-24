Sponsor

Jeanne Darlene Davis, known as “Sissy Jo”, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2025, at her residence.

Sissy Jo was born on September 6, 1962, in Texarkana, AR to her parents, June and Arnold Jobe. She attended the North Heights ISD. She was employed numerous nursing homes over the years where she served the community as a CNA with her warm smile and bright personality.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dale, Noble, and Wayne Jobe; son, Billy Jobe; three late husbands, Benjie James, Freddy Carter, and Clinton Davis; and her fur-baby, Flippie.

She is survived by her daughter, Crystal James of Texarkana, AR; grandson, Devin James, and spouse, of Jacksonville, AR; and one great-granddaughter, Charolette James; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Smith Park.