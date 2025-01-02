Sponsor

Jeannette Purifoy, age 82, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at her daughter’s home in Hensley, Arkansas. Born on June 4, 1942, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Ernest and Leona Nance.

Jeannette spent her working days as a dedicated live-in caregiver for the elderly. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, and spending cherished moments with her family. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Leona Nance; her brother, Hubert Hutchison; her granddaughter, Jordan Mauk; and her grandson, Harrison Haynes.

She leaves behind three daughters, Robbin (Billy) Teer, Ronda (Ted) Haynes, and Annette (David) Mauk; five grandchildren, Hillary Carle, Adam Warren, Lauren Pennartz, Dylan Haynes, and Cori Alexander; nine grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, all of whom will cherish her memory.

Mrs. Purifoy will be cremated under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.