Sponsor

Jeff Melton, age 86, of Nash, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 6th, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born on March 13th, 193, in Calhoun County, Mississippi, to Claude and Velma Melton.

Mr. Melton spent his working days as a Maintenance Manager for a mobile home manufacturer. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, camping and being outdoors. He loved to play jokes and tell stories about his childhood while spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church of Texarkana.

His family described him as a kind, funny, and loving man, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was the kind of guy that would give you the shirt off his back and leave some money in your pocket to help you get back on your feet. He was the perfect example of “loving thy neighbor,” always assisting those who were currently living or have lived around him.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Claude and Velma Melton, his loving wife of 61 years, Jeanette, daughter Jan Hall and siblings Wilmer, Russell, and Sue.

Those left to cherish in his memory are siblings Robert Melton, Bessie Allen, Claudine Barnette and Ann Milkey; son Roy Melton and his wife Beth; daughter Penny Soriano and husband Ed. Grandchildren Misty Durett, Chirstopher Johnston, Troy Ryan, Jennifer Heintschel, Monica Melton, Lucas Hall, Khrystina Gullett, Anthony Soriano, and many great and great-great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 12:00 pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, TX with How and Kelly Joe Owens officiating. Interment will be at Chapelwood Cemetery, Nash, TX, under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm the day before the service.