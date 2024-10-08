Sponsor

U.S. Air Force Veteran

Clifford Wayne Allen, age 71, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at his home. Born on October 15, 1952, Clifford lived a life of service, dedication, and love for his family and community.

Clifford served proudly in the United States Air Force, where he achieved the rank of Master Sergeant before retiring. As a member of the Air Force band, he played the trumpet, sharing his passion for music with fellow servicemen and women. After his military career, Clifford earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Texas A&M Texarkana and spent 15 years working for MHMR, providing support and care to those in need.

Clifford was preceded in death by his father, Billy Mark Allen; his mother, Lela Mae Allen (Polson); one sister, Brenda Allen; and one son, Timothy Alan Faulkner.

A devoted family man, Clifford was the beloved father of five sons: Mark Allen, James Allen (Amanda), Billy Allen (Kim), all of Texarkana, TX and Keith Allen (Ashley) of El Dorado, AR, and Joe Miller of Dayton, OH. He was also a proud grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, who were the light of his life. He never missed a chance to support them, attending school events, sports games, and any family gatherings.

Clifford had a special love for all dogs and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, cheering on his favorite team each season. His kindness, loyalty, and love of family will be remembered by all who knew him.

A service to celebrate Clifford’s life will be held on Saturday October 12, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.