Jeffrey Don Stone

Jeffrey (Jeff) Don Stone, age 63 of Texarkana Texas departed from this world February 18, 2021 at his home.

Born January 8, 1958 in Laporte, Indiana to Milton Ray and Catherine Sullivan Stone.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cynthia (Cindy) Rutherford Stone, children Kelly Manley, Kevin and wife Rachel Manley, Kasey Manley, Katherine Stone and fiancee James Johnson and Kameron Stone.

Grandchildren; Karlei Lindsey, Michel Ortabello VI, Averie and Nathan Manley and Kylee Johnson. His mother Catherine and husband Jimmy Jones, sister Kennie Mossenfelder and children Kim and Kelly, and brother Milton David Stone. Also many relatives, in laws, cousins, and many wonderful lifelong friends.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring with Robert St John Band playing and will be announced.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Texarkana Animal League.