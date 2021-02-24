Advertisement

Diane Louise Gates, age 60, of Mount Pleasant, Texas passed away on February 16, 2021 at a local care facility.

Ms. Gates was born on September 30, 1960 in Texarkana, Texas to her parents Billy and Audrey Brush Dowd. She was a ray of sunshine wherever she was. She lit up a room, never met a stranger, and was a true example of humble and kindness. She was a wonderful mother and her three boys meant the absolute world to her.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lawana Dowd.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeff Piearce and wife Erica of Garland, Texas, Jason Piearce of Rockwall, Texas, Kevin Gates and wife Tammy of Aurora, Colorado; her brother, Robert Dowd of Genoa, Arkansas; her sisters, Shelia Butler and husband Don of Texarkana, Arkansas, Ruth Dowd of Texarkana, Arkansas, Teresa Rodriguez of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Nancy Moreno of Mount Pleasant, Texas; her grandchildren, Austin Piearce who is currently stationed with the United States Navy in Yokosuka, Japan, Jordan Piearce, Ethan Stadler, Bradley Stadler, Taylar Gates, and Kynlee Gates; along with numerous other loved ones.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 between the hours of 5:00pm and 7:00pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial to follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.