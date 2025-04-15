Sponsor

Jeffry Blane Maneth, Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on April 11th, 2025. He was born on October 9, 1978, in Liberal, Kansas, where he spent his first formative years on his family farm, before moving to Cabot, Arkansas at the age of 12. In Cabot he began his lifelong love and pursuit of excellence in the game of golf. Golf led him to Ouachita Baptist University where he played collegiate golf and completed his education. Upon graduating college, he married his college sweetheart, Erin Buelow Maneth, and they began their lives together in Hope, AR. Jeff went to work at Anderson-Frazier Insurance where he discovered his passion for the insurance industry, becoming a dedicated insurance agent and eventually purchasing the agency. Jeff was always involved in progressing the insurance industry and enjoyed working with people and helping his friends and clients succeed.

Although Jeff always worked hard, his first priority was his wife and children. He was a loving provider to Erin, and together, their complimentary personalities provided a strong family foundation for their children. He loved spending time with his children and supporting them in all of their endeavors, whether that was at the golf course or cheering on the Hogs in Fayetteville. He always made time to be a father, spiritual leader, friend, and confidant for his children. He cherished the fact that not only was he his children’s father but one of their closest friends.

He continued the family legacy of becoming a pilot, and also loved golf, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Texarkana Country Club, Yellow Creek Hunting Club, First Baptist Church of Texarkana, former president of Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce, President-elect of the Arkansas Big I, and former president of the Big I Emerging Leaders. Jeff was a life learner, always tinkering and working on a project. He never met a stranger, had a gift for forming deep and lasting friendships, a knack for always lightening a mood and providing a laugh. He had a deep love for his family, community, and people, and will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 22 years Elizabeth Erin Buelow Maneth, his son Steven Carter Maneth, his daughter Elizabeth Blane Maneth, all of Texarkana, Arkansas, his sister, Darcy Leigh Adams, Mark Baker, and his nephew Mason Drake Adams, all of North Little Rock, Arkansas, his grandmother Dorothy A. Maneth of Great Bend, Kansas, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Steven Gregor Buelow and Donna Rowe Buelow of Hope, Arkansas, sisters-in-law Meredith Morgan, Nathan (Reagan, Rowe, Rhett), of Clinton, Arkansas and Ashly Cummings, Tyler (Emerson, Maggie Kate, Walker), of Benton, Arkansas, as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Jeff went to be with the Lord along with his loving parents Marion Lee Maneth and Myra Jean Maneth of Cabot, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by grandparents Mervin and Mildred Skinner of Liberal, Kansas, and grandfather Robert Maneth of Great Bend, Kansas.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 P. M. on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at First Baptist Church Texarkana Worship Center with Rev. Bryan Bixler and Daniel Bramlett officiating, with a Celebration of Life at Texarkana Country Club to follow from 3:30 to 5:30 P. M.