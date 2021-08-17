Advertisement

Edith Jeniece Brooks, age 86, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Brooks was born August 6, 1935, in Texarkana, Texas to Virgil and Alma Henry. She was a homemaker and loved watching the Dallas Cowboys play. Mrs. Brooks was a praying woman and was strong in her faith and her love for Jesus. She was a member of Church on the Rock.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis T. Brooks.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Judy and David Walls of Wake Village, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kelly Brooks of Hot Springs, Arkansas and son Kenneth Brooks and his girlfriend, Cheryl of Texarkana; five grandchildren, Serenity Martin, David Walls, Tony Jewell, Willow Brooks and Kenneth Brooks, Jr.; five wonderful great-grandchildren; and twin brothers, Lynn Henry and Glenn Henry along with many other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM Friday, August 20, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Travis Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Chapelwood.