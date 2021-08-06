Advertisement

Jennifer Ann Clem, age 49, of Azle, Texas died Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in a Dallas, Texas hospital.

Mrs. Clem was born September 4, 1971 in Escondido, California and was a Medicare specialist.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Dean Young and one sister, Deana Young.

She is survived by her son, Ethan Anderson of Azle, Texas; her mother, Shirley Young of Texarkana, Texas; her father, Gene Clem of California; seven brothers, Steve Young, Joey Catania, Roy Young, John Young, Cliff Young, Bob Young, and John Young; three sisters, Christie Winkler, Mary Jo Shields, and Lorri Day; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Truman Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 7:00 to 8:00pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home.