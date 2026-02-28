SPONSOR

May 8, 1959 – February 25, 2026

Jennifer Sue Lack, 66, of Hooks, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Born on May 8, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas, to Sue Cambra and Gene George, Jennifer lived a life rooted in love, strength, and deep devotion to family. Jennifer dedicated many years of her life serving as an SIS Investigator at FCI Texarkana before retiring. She took pride in her work and the people she worked alongside, forming friendships and bonds that lasted far beyond her career. Outside of work, Jennifer’s heart belonged to the outdoors. She found peace in gardening, joy in hunting and fishing, and comfort in camping beneath the open sky. She could often be found crocheting something special for someone she loved or tending to her plants and animals with gentle care. Her fur babies, Axle and Jesse Sue, held a special place in her heart and were constant companions. Those who knew Jennifer knew a woman who loved fiercely. She was caring, nurturing, compassionate, and endlessly giving. Her family was her greatest treasure, and she poured her whole heart into being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her strength, warmth, and steady presence will be deeply missed but forever remembered. She leaves behind loving husband, Kenneth Lack; son, Joshua Lee and wife Shauna; daughter, Ricky Kvarda and husband Eric; stepson, Heath Lack and family; stepdaughters, Ginger Phillips, Angela Lack, and their families; parents, Sue Cambra and Gene George; sisters, Tina Balli and Tammy Winchell; brothers, Chris Hoffman, Marvin George, and Mark George; longtime friend, Annette Sharp; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends who will carry her memory in their hearts. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, with Reverend Josh Lee officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Texarkana, Texas Animal Shelter, honoring Jennifer’s deep love for animals. Jennifer’s life was a beautiful reminder that love, kindness, and devotion are the greatest legacies we can leave behind. She will be missed beyond words and loved beyond measure.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

