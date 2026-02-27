Texarkana Nurse Accused Of Spending Stroke Victim’s Money At Casino
TEXARKANA, Texas–A registered nurse in Texarkana has been charged with a
financial crime and exploitation of a disabled person for allegedly using a
stroke victim’s bank cards at Oklahoma casinos and allegedly obtaining a
fraudulent power of attorney over his affairs.
Amanda Kaye McGuire, 45, was reportedly a friend to a man who had a
debilitating stroke in late October and had been assisting with the man’s
care, according to a probable cause affidavit. The man, who is left handed,
had been almost completely paralyzed on his left side and suffered
cognitive impairment as well.
In mid-November, McGuire allegedly obtained a durable power of attorney,
giving her control over the man’s affairs which was reportedly notarized by
her sister and witnessed by two people “personally associated with
McGuire,” the affidavit said.
“By virtue of the durable power of attorney, McGuire assumed a fiduciary
role over [the man’s] financial affairs,” the affidavit said.
The alleged victim’s sister told investigators with the Bowie County
Sheriff’s Office that she did not believe her brother was in any condition
to “knowingly execute” a power of attorney. The brother reportedly did not
recall granting McGuire the authority to manage his affairs.
During his rehabilitation, the man reportedly spent time at Encompass
Health Systems, where McGuire was employed, the affidavit said. The alleged
victim was later transferred to an area nursing home.
During the time the man was reportedly hospitalized or receiving
rehabilitation services, McGuire allegedly used his Bank of America debit
card at casinos in Broken Bow and Idabel, Oklahoma, the affidavit said.
On Nov. 26 and Dec. 11, McGuire allegedly checked the man out of his rehab
center for casino trips. The man allegedly gave McGuire permission to
withdraw money on Dec. 11 using his Wells Fargo debit card but had not
given her a greenlight to use his Bank of America card.
The man’s bank statements allegedly showed his debit card was used at
casinos on Nov. 28, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 18 and Dec. 22, when he was not
there, the affidavit said.
“Several of these transactions occurred while [the man] was admitted to
medical facilities and physically incapacitated from the stroke,” the
affidavit said.
Charges totaling $5,528 in casino-related charges were allegedly made
during the time McGuire reportedly had possession of his bank cards, the
affidavit said.
McGuire has been charged with exploitation of a disabled individual and
misapplication of fiduciary property. If convicted of the exploitation
charge, McGuire faces two to ten years in prison. If found guilty of
misapplication of fiduciary property, she faces six months to two years in
a state jail.
McGuire is currently free on bonds totaling $35,000, according to the Bowie
County Sheriff’s Office.
The case is assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. No attorney of
record was listed Friday for McGuire.