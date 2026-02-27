SPONSOR

Texarkana Nurse Accused Of Spending Stroke Victim’s Money At Casino

TEXARKANA, Texas–A registered nurse in Texarkana has been charged with a

financial crime and exploitation of a disabled person for allegedly using a

stroke victim’s bank cards at Oklahoma casinos and allegedly obtaining a

fraudulent power of attorney over his affairs.

Amanda Kaye McGuire, 45, was reportedly a friend to a man who had a

debilitating stroke in late October and had been assisting with the man’s

care, according to a probable cause affidavit. The man, who is left handed,

had been almost completely paralyzed on his left side and suffered

cognitive impairment as well.

In mid-November, McGuire allegedly obtained a durable power of attorney,

giving her control over the man’s affairs which was reportedly notarized by

her sister and witnessed by two people “personally associated with

McGuire,” the affidavit said.

“By virtue of the durable power of attorney, McGuire assumed a fiduciary

role over [the man’s] financial affairs,” the affidavit said.

The alleged victim’s sister told investigators with the Bowie County

Sheriff’s Office that she did not believe her brother was in any condition

to “knowingly execute” a power of attorney. The brother reportedly did not

recall granting McGuire the authority to manage his affairs.

During his rehabilitation, the man reportedly spent time at Encompass

Health Systems, where McGuire was employed, the affidavit said. The alleged

victim was later transferred to an area nursing home.

During the time the man was reportedly hospitalized or receiving

rehabilitation services, McGuire allegedly used his Bank of America debit

card at casinos in Broken Bow and Idabel, Oklahoma, the affidavit said.

On Nov. 26 and Dec. 11, McGuire allegedly checked the man out of his rehab

center for casino trips. The man allegedly gave McGuire permission to

withdraw money on Dec. 11 using his Wells Fargo debit card but had not

given her a greenlight to use his Bank of America card.

The man’s bank statements allegedly showed his debit card was used at

casinos on Nov. 28, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 18 and Dec. 22, when he was not

there, the affidavit said.

“Several of these transactions occurred while [the man] was admitted to

medical facilities and physically incapacitated from the stroke,” the

affidavit said.

Charges totaling $5,528 in casino-related charges were allegedly made

during the time McGuire reportedly had possession of his bank cards, the

affidavit said.

McGuire has been charged with exploitation of a disabled individual and

misapplication of fiduciary property. If convicted of the exploitation

charge, McGuire faces two to ten years in prison. If found guilty of

misapplication of fiduciary property, she faces six months to two years in

a state jail.

McGuire is currently free on bonds totaling $35,000, according to the Bowie

County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. No attorney of

record was listed Friday for McGuire.