Jeremy Brian Jewell Pilgreen, age 31, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Jeremy was born on January 20, 1990 in Texarkana, Texas to Lisa Jewell Mangham and Bobby Pilgreen, Jr. He was next to the oldest of all his siblings. Jeremy loved his job of 14 years as a concrete finisher for Clark Concrete Services. He loved to go fishing and he loved being outdoors and hanging out with his numerous great friends at the lake. Most of all, Jeremy loved his wife and children. He will indeed be missed by all that knew him.

Jeremy is preceded in death by his brother, Dustin Mangham and his grandparents, Frances Garton, Curtis Wayne Jewell, Sr. and Bobby Jewel Pilgreen, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Ariel Elyce Jewell of Dallas, Texas; his 2 daughters, Courtlyn Jewell and Taylen Jewell both of Dallas, Texas; 2 sons, Christian Jewell Pilgreen and Jeremy Jewell Pilgreen, Jr. both of Dallas, Texas; his mother and stepdad, Lisa Jewell Mangahm and Grady Mangham of Texarkana, Arkansas; his father and stepmom, Bobby Pilgreen, Jr. and Lisa Pilgreen of Locksburg, Arkansas; 4 brothers, J.P. Peaks of Colorado, Dylan Lee Pilgreen and wife, Crystal of Texarkana, Arkansas, Devon Pilgreen of Texarkana, Arkansas, Christopher Arellano of Dallas, Texas; 5 sisters, Carrie Jewell of Texarkana, Texas, Deven Mangham of Texarkana, Arkansas, Jessica Barringer of Texarkana, Arkansas, Faith Pilgreen of Texarkana, Texas, Victoria Hughes and husband, Michael of Dallas, Texas; his grandmother, Ruby Ann Pilgreen of Texarkana, Texas; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.