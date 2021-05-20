Live Entertainment and Events May 21st ~ May 22nd

Friday
Twisted Fork: Danny Maxey & Randy Altenbaumer
The Arrow Bar: Karaoke, 8:30
Whiskey River: Texarkana Native Jed Harrelson, 9
Redbone: “Two Old Guys” Joe Dale & Pete
La Fogata: Richard Walker
Saturday
Twisted Fork: Trivia, 7p.m.
The Arrow Bar: Relentless
Hopkins Icehouse: Bad Rona Band Debut, 9:00
Redbone: T Town 5, 7p.m.
La Fogata: JT and Band
Fat Jacks: Paul Shafer with Band, 8:30
Saturday Events:
Crossties Event Venue:
Car, Truck, and Bike Show w/ BBQ Championship, proceeds from this event will allow us to purchase and donate Ready or Not Tots for our local schools in an effort to take the glamour out of teen pregnancy.
Vendor Spots and BBQ Teams (bragging rights) are still available Please register and pay On our website justloveandkindness.org