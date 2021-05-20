Live Entertainment and Events May 21st ~ May 22nd

Advertisement

Friday

Twisted Fork: Danny Maxey & Randy Altenbaumer

The Arrow Bar: Karaoke, 8:30

Advertisement

Whiskey River: Texarkana Native Jed Harrelson, 9

Redbone: “Two Old Guys” Joe Dale & Pete

La Fogata: Richard Walker

Saturday

Twisted Fork: Trivia, 7p.m.

The Arrow Bar: Relentless

Hopkins Icehouse: Bad Rona Band Debut, 9:00

Redbone: T Town 5, 7p.m.

La Fogata: JT and Band

Fat Jacks: Paul Shafer with Band, 8:30

Saturday Events:

Crossties Event Venue: Car, Truck, and Bike Show w/ BBQ Championship, proceeds from this event will allow us to purchase and donate Ready or Not Tots for our local schools in an effort to take the glamour out of teen pregnancy.

Please join us, we welcome everyone and look forward to everyone having a great day.