Advertisement

On Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, Jerre McCracken Roberts passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband, Bill, and children, Julie, Lisa and Clay, by her side.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in memory of Jerre on Saturday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Texarkana, Texas, with Father Justin Braun presiding.

Memorial donations can be made to one of her favorite organizations:

Advertisement

Opportunities Inc.

6101 North State Line Avenue

Texarkana, TX 75503

https://www.oppinc.org/donate/

Hospice of Texarkana

2407 Gallery Oaks

Texarkana, TX 75503

https://www.hospiceoftexarkana.com/online-giving

TRAHC

321 West 4th Street

Texarkana, TX 75501

https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=zZiuLvqjV8FwgODey-NrajxqRDvXghZKz1mcfNuZSQgUxI-21b8ckzJvcSsC5qCaLbciZrnUvVRZyGHK

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

4505 Elizabeth Street

Texarkana, Texas 75503

https://www.givecentral.org/location/850/event/30104

Subiaco Coury House

405 N Subiaco Avenue

Subiaco, AR 72865

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=RJGGYFVA67ZVQ