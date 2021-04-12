On Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, Jerre McCracken Roberts passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband, Bill, and children, Julie, Lisa and Clay, by her side.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in memory of Jerre on Saturday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Texarkana, Texas, with Father Justin Braun presiding.
Memorial donations can be made to one of her favorite organizations:
Opportunities Inc.
6101 North State Line Avenue
Texarkana, TX 75503
https://www.oppinc.org/donate/
Hospice of Texarkana
2407 Gallery Oaks
Texarkana, TX 75503
https://www.hospiceoftexarkana.com/online-giving
TRAHC
321 West 4th Street
Texarkana, TX 75501
https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=zZiuLvqjV8FwgODey-NrajxqRDvXghZKz1mcfNuZSQgUxI-21b8ckzJvcSsC5qCaLbciZrnUvVRZyGHK
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
4505 Elizabeth Street
Texarkana, Texas 75503
https://www.givecentral.org/location/850/event/30104
Subiaco Coury House
405 N Subiaco Avenue
Subiaco, AR 72865
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=RJGGYFVA67ZVQ