February 6, 1950 – February 15, 2026

Jerry D. Brown, age 76, passed away peacefully on February 15, at home in Texarkana, Texas. He was born February 6, 1950, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Hubert Earl Brown Jr. and Edith Marie Brown.

Jerry grew up in Texarkana, a place that remained home to him throughout his life. He was a hardworking and dedicated provider, owning J&J Trucking for many years before later working at Texarkana Tractor. He was known for his strong work ethic, reliability, and pride in providing for his family.

Jerry proudly served his country as a United States Marine, a role that reflected his sense of duty and commitment.

Above all else, Jerry was a devoted husband and father. His family meant everything to him, and he especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren, who brought him great joy and pride.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Earl Brown Jr. and Edith Marie Brown, and his brother, Ronnie Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda Brown; his children Chuck Brown, Zach Brown, Meghann Neely and husband Daniel, Max Brown and wife Kirsten, and John Brown and his partner Clayton Lehman; his grandchildren Madeline Brown, Tyler Brown, Lilly Brown, Jackson Neely, Hadley Neely, Grant Brown, and Beckham Brown; his great-grandchildren Natalie Brown and Montana Brown; and his siblings Patricia Galli and Marvin Graham.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 20, 2026, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating.

Visitation will be held the evening prior, Thursday, February 19, 2026, from 5:00-7:00 PM.

Burial will be at St. Edwards Cemetery.

Services:

VISITATION | Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas | Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM | Email Details | 4801 Parkway Drive

FUNERAL SERVICE | Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas | Friday, February 20, 2026 | 2:00 PM | Email Details | 4801 Parkway Drive

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home