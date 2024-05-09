Sponsor

Jerry Frank Saulsbury, 84, passed away to be with his Lord & Savior on May 9, 2024, in Texarkana, Texas. Jerry was born on December 28, 1940, in El Dorado, Arkansas to Jim and Thyra Saulsbury.

He was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother Jimmy Wayne Saulsbury.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia (Pat) Saulsbury of Texarkana, AR, his son, Jeremy Saulsbury; grandsons Cameron Saulsbury, Michael Ashford and wife Bethany all of Texarkana, TX.; Jacob Ashford and wife Jessica of Queen City, TX. 4 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Joel Saulsbury, Sr. and wife Cherry of Ashdown, AR.; John L. Saulsbury and wife Billie Sue of Pearl, MS., and a number of niece’s and nephew’s.

Jerry was employed by and retired from Nekoosa Paper Company (Domtar) in Ashdown, AR.

Jerry attended Northside Assembly of God for most of his life.

He will lie in state from 12 pm until 5 pm Friday, May 10, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, TX.

Private graveside services will be held Saturday with the Rev. Jep Cobb officiating.