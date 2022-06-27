Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Jerry Heath Williams, 38, passed away June 23rd in Texarkana. He was born January 21, 1984 at Edwards AFB, California. As usual, he was in a hurry and his daddy had to play “catcher” and all three sisters had front row seats. He has seldom slowed down since!

Jerry graduated from Rogers High School and enlisted in the US Air Force where he served at Luke AFB, Arizona and in Iraq in 2004 and 2005.

Jerry was a hard worker. He first learned to plumb working under his dad‘s tutelage from 10 years old until 2002 when he enlisted in the Air Force. He had completed over two years of apprenticeship when he graduated high school. His choice of career paths in the Air Force was also plumbing. He held master plumbing licenses in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. He loved being a problem solver (sometimes a problem creator) and a mentor. He was employed by Reliance Mechanical for eight years as a master plumber and he also served as the service manager. He found a work family- where he was loved and appreciated and made lifetime friends.

Advertisement

Jerry loved the outdoors and having a good time as much as he loved children and they loved him, as one of them.

His three sisters were always there from his birth until now to spoil him and often aggravate him to no end. His mom always said he had four mothers and it took four! They had an active and loving life growing up in California, Guam, Las Vegas, Texarkana, San Antonio, Rogers, and settling back in Texarkana in 2006 when he left the Air Force.

Jerry was engaged to the love of his life, Erica Lamb, who he would have followed to the ends of the world. She made life and love wonderful! They were perfect soulmates and outdoor adventurers.

Jerry is preceded in death by his grandparents Horace Williams and Eloise Potts and Odell and Avaneil Pilgreen, and one sister Jennifer Isley McMurray and one brother-in-law Brian Yeakley. His other survivors include his beloved only child Devannah Williams of Winterhaven Florida, his parents Jerry and Sandy Williams of Texarkana, future in-laws Johnny and Tamye Lamb of Nashville, Arkansas and sister-in-law Amanda Lamb of Russellville, Arkansas, sisters Melanie Yeakley of Beavercreek, Ohio and Misty (Mike) Collins of Marshall Texas, brother-in-law Jerry McMurray of Texarkana, one nephew and three nieces Branson Yeakley (Ellie) of Fairborn, Ohio, Kailey (Sean) Yeakley of Huber Heights, Ohio and Kaitlyn and Brooklyn Collins of Marshall Texas, and one soon to be born great nephew “Baby Y.”

Jerry had too many friends and acquaintances to enumerate but several who he loved and aggravated like siblings – Kevin Riley, CJ Johnson, Mike and Roxy Cambell, and a fifth “mother” Charlene.

On Tuesday June 28th, a celebration of life for Jerry will be held from 5 to 7 pm at the Elks Lodge at 3702 New Boston Road, Texarkana, Texas.

