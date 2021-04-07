Advertisement

Jerry Lynn Jones, age 57 of Maud, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in a local hospital. Mr. Jones was born August 25, 1963 in Murfreesboro, Arkansas. He was a Minister at Moss Springs Baptist Church, New Boston, Teacher at Maud ISD, Chaplain and member of Maud VFD. He is preceded in death by his mother, Nora Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jones of Maud, Texas, Children, Jacob and wife Jessica Jones of New Boston, Texas, Joshua and wife Breanna Jones, Kristen Jones, Joseph Jones and Jordan Jones all of Maud, Texas, his father, Ronald Jones of Maud, Texas, brothers, Kevin Jones of Redwater, Texas and Ronnie Jones of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Grandchildren, Emma and Ella Jones of New Boston, Texas, Hadley and Nolan Jones of Maud, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas with Bro. Steven Minter officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

