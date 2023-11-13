Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Jerry Lynn Townsend, age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Townsend was born December 5, 1949 in Texarkana, Texas. He was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company as a tire builder after thirty-one years of service. He was also a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam war and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and being a coach. He loved to coach his girls in softball. He also loved the game of basketball. He was a loyal, caring, and selfless man. He always went the extra mile to make sure his girls had every opportunity in life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Marzelle Townsend; his grandparents, Woodrow and Aurilla Sams; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Larry and Sue Townsend, Terry Townsend; and one nephew, Justin Townsend.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Jeff Jewell, Melissa and Wes Pounds, all of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Dellamae Townsend of Genoa, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Noah Jewell, Zach Harris, Davis Pounds, Lexie Pounds and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, November 13, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Wallace Edgar and Bro. Charlie Elrod officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Texarkana for all the care and support, especially Debbie Teague and Kathryn Cox.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr. Texarkana, Texas.

