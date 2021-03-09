Advertisement

Jerry Lynn West age 65 of New Boston, Texas went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2021. Mr. West was born September 27, 1955 in Gainesville, Texas. He was retired from TXDOT and was a missionary to the Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa West, son Tyler and wife Karlie, daughters Olivia and Corey, grandchildren Braxton, Greyson and Ella plus other relatives and friends.

The family will host a Memorial Service on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Trail Head Park Pavilion, New Boston, Texas.

Advertisement

Local arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.