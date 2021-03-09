Ola Modine Jansen

Advertisement

Ola Modine Chaney Jansen, age 88, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Jansen was born May 10, 1932 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and a member of the North Heights Pentecostal Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Jansen.

Advertisement

She is survived by her children: Roy D. Smart and wife Belinda of Doddridge, Arkansas, Sheila Short and husband Thomas of Wake Village, Texas, Robert L. Jansen and wife Deniece of Doddridge, Arkansas, Cheryl Woodson of Texarkana, Arkansas, Keith Jansen and wife Mary of Fouke, Arkansas and Tonya Williams of Culleoka, Tennessee; one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Doris Chaney of Ashdown, Arkansas; fifteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roy D. Smart and Rev. Robert L. Jansen officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.