Advertisement

Jerry Michael Sullivan, 68 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Arkansas with Bro. Steve Harper officiating.

Mike was born in Prescott, AR on June 18, 1953, to Wilma Jean and Jerry M. Sullivan. Mike married Georgia Jean Stanley on November 6, 1988. He was a member of Spirit & Truth Baptist Church in Texarkana, AR where he played on the praise and worship team. Mike was employed with Hazel Street Recovery Center, Southwest Tire Mold, Wal-Mart, a cabinet builder, and a handyman. He was also a musician who loved to play in church as well as on the road with some well-known stars like Gary Stewart, Johnny Paycheck, and Johnny Rodriquez. He was involved in the baseball association where he coached from Peewee league all the way to High School.

Advertisement

Mike is survived by his wife, Georgia, sisters, Dianna (Donny) Casey, Becky Elliott, Lorie Sullivan, sons, Jeff (Ileana) Sullivan, John (Sarah) Sullivan, Chris (Autumn) Hughes, daughter Tiffanie (Steve) Falgout. Grandchildren: Warren (Madison), Brooke, Janna, John (Felicia), Faith, Tristan, Ariana and Ashton. Five Great-Grandchildren with 2 on the way and numerous nieces and nephews. A very special friend who is also like a sister, Sandy Orange and special loving caretaker, Tabitha Collins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, bonus dad, Harold Cheatham, Aunt Lennie (Minnie) Bell Smith, and his grandparents.