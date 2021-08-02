Bessie Dillard Cornett, 79, of Redwater, TX passed away July 27th, 2021 in a local hospital. Bessie was born July 12th, 1942 in New Boston, TX to Floyd and Maudie Cross Dillard. She was retired from Red River Army Depot.
Bessie is preceded in death by her parents and brothers; James, Loyd, Henry, and Darrell Dillard. Sisters; Louise Smith, Pauline Berry, Mary Bell and Dottie Starnes. Father of her children, Earl W. Hilton and husband, George Cornett. Her precious granddaughter, Amber Marie Hilton.
Services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 30th, 2021 at Bates Rolf Funeral home in New Boston, TX with Augustine Alaniz and Joe Littleton officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery in Maud, TX.
Visitation will be held 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 30th, 2021 at Bates Rolf Funeral home in New Boston, TX.