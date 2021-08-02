Advertisement

Bessie Dillard Cornett, 79, of Redwater, TX passed away July 27th, 2021 in a local hospital. Bessie was born July 12th, 1942 in New Boston, TX to Floyd and Maudie Cross Dillard. She was retired from Red River Army Depot.

Bessie is preceded in death by her parents and brothers; James, Loyd, Henry, and Darrell Dillard. Sisters; Louise Smith, Pauline Berry, Mary Bell and Dottie Starnes. Father of her children, Earl W. Hilton and husband, George Cornett. Her precious granddaughter, Amber Marie Hilton.



Left to cherish her memory are brothers; Morris Dillard and Charles(Cathy) Dillard of New Boston, TX. Daughters; Lynda Jo(Randy) Patterson of Maud, TX. and Becky(Terry) Prince of Dekalb, TX. Son Ricky(Angie) Hilton of Maud, TX. Grandchildren; Jamie(Ginger) Prince, Hershie Prince, Ricky Joe Hilton, Kelli(Aaron) Bryant, and Kyle Patterson. Great grandchildren; Brittany Runnels, Lauren Prince, Samantha Prince, Kinsee Missildine, Kyndal Missildine, Katy Missildine, Kaleb Hilton, Kyelyn Bryant, and Kyler Bryant. Great, great grandson Hudson Lane. Special friends Debbie, Amber, and Corrben. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 30th, 2021 at Bates Rolf Funeral home in New Boston, TX with Augustine Alaniz and Joe Littleton officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery in Maud, TX.

Visitation will be held 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 30th, 2021 at Bates Rolf Funeral home in New Boston, TX.