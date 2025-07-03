Sponsor

Jerry Moore, age 90, of Genoa, AR, passed away quietly on July 1, 2025, at his home. He was born June 29, 1935, in Chama, NM, to Lou and Genie Moore.

Jerry Moore was a Navy veteran and a Master Equipment Operator, but was best known to everyone for his little yellow dump truck running down the Genoa roads with gravel. He built house pads, driveways, and cleared land for many in his community. He loved his church and his church family. He always wore a smile.

His family described him as a hard worker, loved by his family, with fond memories of camping trips and long talks. He loved sailing and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lou and Genie Moore, his brother, James Moore, his son-in-law, JR Mitchell, and a special friend, Frances Marie Stonestreet.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Odie JoAnn Moore of Genoa, AR; his children, Jerri Ann Mitchell, Lou E. Moore, Milton E. Moore, and wife, Sue; his grandchildren, Kristy Hays, and husband, Patrick, Roy Smallwood, and wife, Danie, Odie Jo Moore, and fiancé, Adam Akers, Lou E. Moore Jr., Melissa Price, and husband, Cody, Eddie Moore, and wife, Anna; great-grandchildren, Brock and Gracie Hays, Carlie and Lynlie Smallwood, Cooper and Remi Price, Lincoln Moore and Axel Thomas Akers; and many loving nieces and nephews, along with his fur babies, Tramp, Nicole, and Reggie.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Holly Springs Methodist Church with Rev. Doug Rhodes officiating.

Burial will be at Holly Springs Cemetery.