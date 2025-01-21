Sponsor

Born in 1933, to James and Natalie Spiropoulos in the Bronx, NY, Jerry Spiropoulos went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 20, 2025, at the age of 91.

During his lifetime, Jerry was employed by the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. in NYC as an air conditioning/heating supervisor. When he moved to Connecticut, he worked for Cheseborough Ponds.

Jerry attended Elohim Bible Institute. As an ordained Minister, he served as Missionary Director for Child Evangelism Fellowship in Springfield, MA. He was asked to go to the CEF Headquarters in Missouri to do the Air Conditioning/ Heating Work there. He later moved to Georgia and worked for Toccoa Falls College as the Air Conditioning/ Heating Supervisor. He retired at age 70 from Toccoa Falls.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, three sisters, and his son Jeffrey.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; his son, James and wife Margrette; two grandsons, Mark and Daniel; granddaughter, Johnnie Watts; niece, Darlene Anderson; and half-niece, Despina Sfikas.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, Hooks, TX.