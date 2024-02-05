Sponsor

Jesse Allison Linam, age 103, of New Boston, Texas, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024. He was born on July 21, 1920, in Crenshaw, Mississippi, to William Gill and Jo Etta (Shields) Linam.

Mr. Linam spent his working days as a Lineman for SWEPCO. He was a member of Spring Lake Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy where he served honorably in World War II.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Linam, Richard Linam; six sisters, Ruby Perry Thompson, Elizabeth Martin, Zoraida Shaddock, Virgina Lemley Moore, Louise Beavers; his two sons, Charles Elmer Linam and Larry Clifton Linam; and one granddaughter, Mary Regina Linam.

He is survived by his wife of 79 years, Irene (Freeman) Linam of New Boston, Texas; his daughter-in-law, Barbara Linam and her husband, Harold Walls of Texarkana, Texas; his grandchildren, Jeff Linam of Rio Vista, Texas, Jennifer Cortez of Linden, Texas; five great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Spring Lake Baptist Church – Texarkana, Texas with Pastor Randy Sheperd officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Mr. Linam will lie in state at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home beginning Monday, February 5th up until the day of service.

Interment will be in Woodman Cemetery – DeKalb, Texas, under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home