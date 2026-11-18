Jesse Lewis Glover age 20, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with the Lord Saturday, November 13, 2026. Jesse was born May 14, 2006, in Texarkana, Texas to Julius Barnett and Paula Glover. He was employed with Custom Car Care. Jesse...

May 14, 2006 – November 13, 2026

Jesse Lewis Glover age 20, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with the Lord Saturday, November 13, 2026. Jesse was born May 14, 2006, in Texarkana, Texas to Julius Barnett and Paula Glover. He was employed with Custom Car Care. Jesse enjoyed trail rides, fishing and working on his truck.

He was preceded in Death by his nephew, Dreyden Glover.

He is survived by his parents, Paula Glover of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Julius Barnett of Texarkana, Texas; brothers, Dwight Glover (Kallie Johnson) of Rick Lake, Wisconsin, Nathan Glover of Queen City, Texas; nephews and niece, Kingston Glover, Ivey Glover and Ethan Glover. Jesse is also survived by a number of other relatives and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Jesse’s honor at 10 am, Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Queen City High School Gymnasium with a Trail Ride to Follow at 120 Oscar Ave, Bloomburg, Texas at 12:00 pm. Ride will leave at 4:00 pm. Ride Together, Remember Together!

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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