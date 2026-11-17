James Lester Harbin, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on November 15, 2026. He was born on September 16, 1943 in Haynes, Arkansas to Mayonia and James Henry Harbin.

September 16, 1943 – November 15, 2026

James Lester Harbin, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on November 15, 2026. He was born on September 16, 1943 in Haynes, Arkansas to Mayonia and James Henry Harbin.

He spent 40 years working as a college professor at the Texas A&M University–Texarkana then later retired. He graduated from the University of Arkansas and loved cheering on the Razorbacks. He also served in the United States Army.

In his free time, he enjoyed playing the blues and classic rock on his guitar, attending concerts, he is know to be a classical car fanatic. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, reading and traveling. His family would describe him as reserved, loyal and the strong patriarch of the family. He was quiet, an intellectual and studious man.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

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Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Eulene Sulcer Harbin; his son, Philip Harbin (Danielle); his daughter, Michelle Harbin; four grandchildren, Matthew Harbin (Monica), Delaney Harbin Shelton (Eric), Hali Ashley (Austin), and Balon Young; 3 great grandchildren; one brother, Dale Harbin; two sisters, Maryann Forman and Pam Harbin; and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Hospice of Texarkana.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. at the Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas with Brother Mike Beck officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held one hour prior.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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