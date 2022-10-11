Jesse Scott Burns

Advertisement

Jesse Scott “Knubz” Burns, age 40, of Texarkana, Texas died Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Texarkana, Texas.

Mr. Burns was born March 5, 1982 in Dove, Delaware. He was a mechanic, member of the First Bikers Church of Texarkana and was an Apprentice in the Banshees Bikers Club.

He was preceded in death by his father James Michael Burns.

He is survived by one daughter, Kailey Burns of Texarkana, Arkansas; mother, Debbie Cagle Burns of Texarkana, Texas; granddaughter, Harper Garrett of Texarkana, Texas; grandmother, Anna Burns of Pennsylvania; one brother, Jared Higgs of New Boston, Texas; two uncles, Douglas Cagle of Texarkana, Arkansas and David Cagle of Texarkana, Texas.

Services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the 1st Bikers Church, Texarkana Pavilion on Hwy 67 W. Texarkana, Texas under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the church from 3-4 P.M. Wednesday prior to the service.

