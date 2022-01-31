Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Jessie Mack Smith, 83, of Hooks, Texas died on January 29, 2022, at Hospice of Texarkana.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan Saxild Smith of Hooks, one daughter and son-in-law, Stacey (Quincy) Robertson of New Boston, one son, Gary Smith of Hooks, step-grandchildren Amber Robertson, Jennifer (Dustin) Hawks, Braxton Robertson, and great-granddaughter Evelynn Hawks. He is also survived by his sister and her husband, Betty Ann (Jim) Essam of Oregon, his mother-in-law Julia Saxild, plus numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

He was predeceased by his parents, J C and Opal (McCullough) Smith of Hooks.

Mack was born on December 2, 1938 in Texarkana, Arkansas and graduated valedictorian of Hooks High School in 1957. He was an Eagle Explorer and a Brotherhood Member of the Order of the Arrow of the Boy Scouts of America.

He joined the Naval Reserve in Dallas, Texas in 1961 while attending college and was a member and President of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from North Texas University, he attended Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island and was commissioned an Ensign in the U.S. Navy in 1964. He served aboard various ships and shore stations, including the U.S. Naval Facility, Antigua, The West Indies, the Commander of the Atlantic Fleet in Norfolk, Virginia and the Chief of Naval Operations in Arlington, Virginia. He was veteran of Vietnam and provided logistics support to Navy and Marine Corps forces in the Gulf War.

Mack retired from the Pentagon as a Commander on November 1, 1992 with 31 years of active and reserve duty. Mack was a past member of Wadley Auxiliary and had volunteered in the Gift Shop at Wadley Regional Medical Center. He had also served on the Hooks Industrial Board, and for over 25 years he and Susan decorated Christmas stockings for babies born in December at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL.

There are no services planned at this time. His ashes will be interred at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery. The family would like to thank Hospice of Texarkana for the wonderful care and support they provided during this difficult time.

