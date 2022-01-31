Advertisement

Jack Edward Heritage, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 29, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Heritage was born on January 28, 1932, in Bellspur, Alabama. He was a contractor, home builder, inspector, and owner/operator of Heritage Homes in Texarkana. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Texarkana, and a veteran of the Korean War. Jack was a man of integrity and honor, and his word was his bond. He was hard working and always looking forward to the next project. He was patriotic and very proud to be called an American. Mr. Heritage held many positions in his lifetime. He was a member of the Arkansas Residential Building Contractors, Arkansas Real Estate Brokers, and Texas Real Estate Sales Agent. He also held a position on the Board of Directors of the Texarkana Board of Realtors in 1995, 1999, and 2001. In 1991, he was Treasurer of Texarkana Homebuilders Association and was President of the Texarkana Home Builders Association 1992. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Webster Heritage and Lottie Butts Heritage, three brothers, Roy Lee Heritage, who is missing in action in World War II, William Webster, Jr., and Rodney Heritage, three sisters, Mildred Heritage, Mona Gilliland, and Martha Hester and one special brother-in-law, Raymond Walls.

He is survived by his wife, of sixty-eight years, Alice Heritage of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters, and sons-in-law, Stacy and Ricky Lewis of Celina, Texas; JackLynn and Wayne Pierce of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Jimmy Heritage of Aliceville, Alabama; four grandchildren, Tiffany Spangler and her husband, Cyrus, Meredith Lucido and her husband, Brandon, Megan Joseph, Curtis Pierce and his wife, Madison; five great-grandchildren, London Spangler, Kora Spangler, Crawford Lucico, Everly Joseph and Isla Pierce and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be 10:00 A. M. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at First Baptist Church Atrium with Pastor Jeff Schreve, and Rev. Bryan Bixler officiating.

The family will receive friends at First Baptist Texarkana Atrium from 10:00 A. M. to 11:00 A. M. burial will be at 2:00 P.M. at Murfreesboro Cemetery in Murfreesboro, Arkansas.

