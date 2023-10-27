Sponsor

Jessie Mae Featherson was born October, 3, 1955, in Lewisville, Arkansas to the late Helen and Jessie Hines. She gained her wings on October 18, 2023.

Jessie united with West Track Baptist Church later in life. She graduated from Garland High School and was employed for twenty years at Medical Lodge Nursing Home.

Her hobbies were cooking and baking delicious sweets.

Jessie was preceded in death by Arthur (Bubba) Featherson, her siblings: Marion, Melvin, Bertha and her second dad Jack Pickett.

She leaves to cherish her memories:

Sisters: Annie Mae (Tommy) Smith, Karen Davis, Carion Green, Lettie (Bernard) Shaw & Linda Applewhite. Brothers: Ray Hines, Jack (Keninia) Picket, Darion Hines, Lee Picket, Jessie Hines, Jr.; Her special friend: Earnestine Johnson.

A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation Friday October 27, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, October 28, 2023 1:00 PM Charity Baptist Church 1302 Oak Street Texarkana, Texas 75501 with Bishop Eugene Griddine, Eulogist`. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens..