Jetty Lynn Birdsong, age 74 of New Boston, Texas passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at a Texarkana hospital. Mrs. Birdsong was born August 28, 1947 to her parents Harry and Wilma Pla. She was retired from Red River Army Depot. She was preceded in death by her husband Frederick Birdsong, her parents and a sister, Cynthia Haggard.

Survivors include one son and wife Jerry and Angela Dougan, three daughters, Rhonda and husband Murry Williams, Tonya Todd, Melanie Scogins, one sister, Darlene Schantz, and one brother, Andy Pla, fourteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends,

Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. til 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 29,2022 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Private internment will be at Old Union Cemetery under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.