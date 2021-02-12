Jewel McKin

Advertisement

Jewel Dean McKin, age 86, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. McKin was born July 2, 1934, in Curtis Junction, Arkansas. He was a fork lift driver for over 30 years and retired from Mayo Manufacturing. He was a member of Rock Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed woodworking.

Mr. McKin was preceded in death by his daughter, Roxanne Chambers and one granddaughter, Amy McKin.

Survivors include his wife, Sue McKin; three sons, Mike McKin, Wade McKin and wife Chris and Steve McKin and wife Nancy; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one sister Martha Stroud and husband, Larry.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Minter officiating. Private burial is in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.