Jewell Dean White

Jewell Dean (Storey) White, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at her residence. She was born on January 9, 1931, in Nolan County, Texas, to John and Hallie Pearl Storey.

Mrs. White spent her working days as a beautician and retail manager. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading, word puzzles, and traveling. Her family described her as a strong woman who was hardworking, practical, and resourceful. She was a talented seamstress who made the most beautiful quilts. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over seventy years, Barney White; one granddaughter, Lauren Carlton; one sister, Iris Browndyke; one brother, Bill Storey.

Left to cherish her memory is her one son and daughter-in-law, Clifton White (Debbie) of Lone Star, Texas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Paula White Tullis (David) of Hope, Arkansas and Beth White Carlton (Tom) of Texarkana, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Clint White, Becky Lewis, Clayton White, Kevin White, Mike Tullis, Christy Ward, Mary Stanfield, and Rachael Baldwin; thirteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Johnnie Sorge of Wylie, Texas; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas with Bro. Tim Strebeck and Dr. Tom Carlton officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 4 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM prior to the service.