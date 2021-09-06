Larry Thornton

Advertisement

Larry Johnson Thornton, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, left this world on Thursday, September 2, 2021 to be with his Lord and Savior.

Larry was born on June 26, 1942 in Howard County, Arkansas, where he is still remembered today as “wavy”, one of the best athletes to ever come through Mineral Springs School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served on the USS Aludra “AF-55”. He was a local business owner with many ties to his community. Larry was a kind-hearted, fun-loving man, who never met a stranger. His reputation of helping the less fortunate will live on the hearts of many. He dedicated his life to being a loyal, loving, and supportive husband and father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reeder Thornton and Maggie Marie Platz; his two brothers, Billy and Jack Thornton, and his beloved wife of 46 years, Eddie Thornton.

He is survived by his five children and two daughters-in-law, Greg Woodring, Tyshaun Artis, Andrea Thornton, Jon and Misty Thornton, and Jeremy and Jordan Thornton; eleven grandchildren, Alden Artis, Levin Thornton, Allie Miller, Emma Thornton, Ryen Thornton, Noah Thornton, Mabel Carrillo, Cylas Thornton, Dominicus Thornton, Maggie Thornton, and Sunny Thornton; two great-grandchildren, Kason Bunch and Baylor Tipton; and a large number of other relatives and close friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas, with David Whatley officiating.

Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.