Advertisement

On Dec. 28, 2020, Jewell Elizabeth Yelvington went home to our Lord and Savior at the age of 78.

Jewell passed away at a health care facility in Dekalb Texas. Born in Hamburg, AR. Jewell was the daughter of June H. and Mabel Corrine (Uptegrove) Yelvington. She retired from Democrat Printing and Lithography. Jewell was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hooks,Tx.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Raymond and Kenneth Yelvington, and her beloved sister, Dorthy Harlen, and her step-father, Cleve Tankersly.

Advertisement

She is survived by her son, Denny Brooks (Katrina Brooks), grandkids Schyanna, Sadie, Karle, Lillian, and Brenton Brooks all of New Boston, Tx. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 01, 2021 at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Alexander Ar.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Jewell Elizabeth Yelvington, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.